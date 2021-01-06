Cobra Kai: Season 4 may not be the last

In a recent interview with TV Line, Josh Heald, one of the creators of Cobra Kai, spoke about a possible outcome for the series. However, he ensured that, if it depends on him, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, his titular partners, the production will not end in season 4 – which has already been confirmed on Netflix.

“We have an ending in our minds,” he told the website. “We have had a [outcome] planned for some time, but that will not be in season 4,” guaranteed Heald, reinforcing that the proposal is that this ending will be seen in many episodes.

“There are a lot of necessary stories before we get to the end of the game. This will be a future discussion with our new Netflix partners, ”he explained. Josh Heald also said that, for now, the team will continue to work on their time, seeking a creative unity as they did from the beginning.

According to speculation and data from Netflix, Cobra Kai was the most watched series in the United States in 2020. Season 3, released last Friday (1), added new layers to the characters and appears to be among the most watched productions among subscribers from around the world, including Brazil.

However, as much as the series has been very successful, it is not possible to say so far whether there will be more renovations beyond the 4th season.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix streaming has accumulated a certain fame, over time, of canceling series for no apparent reason and of not making more than three or four seasons of its productions. However, Cobra Kai has several factors in its favor and seems to be being well managed.

Therefore, we can only wait for news related to what lies ahead. Remembering that the 3rd season of Cobra Kai is now available on Netflix.