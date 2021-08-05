Cobra Kai: Season 4 Has Teaser and Premiere Preview Revealed

Cobra Kai: This Thursday (5), Netflix released the first official teaser of the 4th season of Cobra Kai. The new batch of episodes from the production should reach streaming in December this year, yet without a specific date disclosed.

The video in question announces the return of the famous All Valley Karate Tournament (Regional Karate Championship, in Portuguese), a super competition disputed between several dojos of the aforementioned sport. In this way, it is already possible to suggest that several combats will soon take place in the spin-off series of Karate Kid.

Check out the full teaser below:

Apparently, the cast will include the appearances of William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Mary Mouser, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, Martin Kove, Peyton Roi List, Courtney Henggeler and Gianni DeCenzo.

Set 34 years after the events seen in the original 1980s films, the production initially debuted in 2018 via YouTube Originals, but moved to Netflix when it was saved from cancellation.

Cobra Kai: what to expect from season 4 of the series?

The plot addresses the ongoing conflicting relationship between Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio), who even as adults continue to bet on karate as a way to make a living. While Lawrence runs the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, LaRusso is in charge of Miyagi-Do Karate.

The first episodes address, in a relaxed way, the comeback that Johnny needs to take to achieve his goals, even though he is often intimidated by some students. Although rivalries between the protagonists are one of the mainstays of the narrative, in Season 3 they realized they needed to come together.

Thus, it is very likely that this will be watched throughout the development of the 4th season, especially because of this super engaging competition that should take up a good part of the next episodes.

Furthermore, it has already been confirmed that John Kreese (Kove), the great threat to the dojos, will have the help of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), from Karate Kid 3.

So stay tuned for all the news involving this series and don’t miss this release!