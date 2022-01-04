Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 5: The Karate Kid Reference You Didn’t Notice

It is no secret to anyone that Cobra Kai has become a total success on its streaming platform, Netflix, this action and martial arts drama has gone around the world with its success and as we will remember, the story goes on for thirty-four years after the events of the 1984 All Valley karate tournament in The Karate Kid.

In addition to making its debut in the 80s, Cobra Kai has been leaving a lot to be desired with its story, this drama has been managing to make even its soundtrack sound like its golden age, thanks to its filming and careful details. , their audience has taken them seriously.

In fact, the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) continues to endure over time, which is why in their own way, Johnny and Daniel are trapped in the decade that led them to fame. Even the taste for music between these two is still very similar, and this funny reference was taken in episode 5 of the fourth season.

In the episode titled “Match Point”, Miguel learns of the iconic 80s balladeer Peter Cetera. Although the singer’s abilities are briefly mentioned, this is enough of a nod to amuse the Miyagi-verse audience.

As is well known, Peter Cetera landed his place on the Billboard charts with “Glory of Love”, the love song from The Karate Kid Part II, in 1986. For two weeks, the song remained intact at the top spot. It is more than evident that in addition to being a valuable lesson for young Miguel, it was also an excellent reference to the original material.

As is well known, this fourth season of Cobra Kai premiered on December 31, and for some time Netflix confirmed its fifth season, in addition, it is also resolved that this installment has already finished filming, due to the launches of the previous ones. seasons, Cobra Kai can be predicted to debut in December this year.

It seems that the fifth season of Cobra Kai will not be the end of this drama, even the producers themselves have been surprised to have finished filming two complete installments in the same year, and they have already anticipated that the fifth season will be “very big”.