Cobra Kai season 3: Netflix reveals how many watched

Two weeks after the launch, Netflix estimates that the third season of Cobra Kai will end the month being seen by about 40 million people. The series rights were acquired from YouTube and the new season was made available exclusively on the streaming platform, integrating the top 10 most watched series in the world shortly after its debut.

Learn about the 3rd season of Cobra Kai

The third season of the series was released on Netflix on January 1st and brings together rivals Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio, and Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka. The series follows the success of Karate Kid and has already gathered legions of fans around the world.

Therefore, the success of views on the streaming platform is not surprising. After all, when the series debuted on YouTube, the episodes broke viewing records and accumulated 55 million views in the pilot episode alone.

Cobra Kai’s success was measured in 28 countries, including the United Kingdom, United States, Brazil and Argentina. In all countries, the series has featured in the top 10 most watched titles since its launch.

To keep up with the success, the streaming platform has already confirmed the renewal of the series for its 4th season. To date, information on recordings and a possible release date has not yet been released. Keep an eye on the site to find out more!

