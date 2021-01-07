Cobra Kai season 3: Jacob Bertrand talks about Hawk

In a recent interview with TV Line, Jacob Bertrand talked about how the transformations of Eli Moskowitz, the villain Hawk in the series Cobra Kai, contributed to a deeper thought of his character throughout the seasons.

Initially, Eli was very shy and insecure, but he gradually became what he hated most: a bad boy. Rebellious and with a new look, Hawk has already broken the arm of his ex-friend Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo).

“I told the writers this, like: Guys, I don’t know if people are going to believe this,” revealed the 20-year-old actor during the interview about his character’s new behaviors.

Jacob Bertrand also stated that he did not know, at the time of filming, how everything would fit together. “Honestly, after watching the season and seeing how it all happened, I see that it definitely works a lot,” he said.

Before his transformation, Eli was just “a shell of himself,” said Bertrand. “Cobra Kai represented strength and being powerful, that is: everything he never was”, explained the actor, analyzing Hawk’s trajectory. “When he starts to learn karate and gains confidence, everything goes to his head,” he observed, also talking about how the Mohawk style was essential to the narrative.

“He gets a lot of power at once and doesn’t really know what to do with it. It is almost inevitable that he will become a bully who is everything he hated himself, ”said Bertrand, stressing the importance of Kreese (Martin Kove) in this transformation. “It was much easier for him to start doing bad things,” he said.

Backstage, Jacob Bertrand said it took about an hour and a half to put together the Hawk look. “We used almost all the spray, which is crazy,” he said.

All seasons of Cobra Kai are available on Netflix.