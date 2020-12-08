Cobra Kai: Season 3 has first images released by Netflix

The 3rd season of Cobra Kai is getting closer and closer, and to get us in the mood for the next episodes, Netflix released the first official images of the new year of the series.

On Monday (7), the website Entertainment Weekly shared a gallery with the first eight official images of the new season, showing the main characters having to deal with the events of the end of the previous season.

In the images, we can see Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) visiting Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) at the hospital. The sensei appears visibly concerned about the health of his student.

Johnny also appears sitting next to John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio). In another image, Kreese leads his new Cobra Kai students after taking Lawrence’s dojo.

Finally, as already shown in the first trailer of the season, we see Robby (Tanner Buchanan) arrested after almost killing Miguel in the fight at school.

Cobra Kai was a series distributed by YouTube, as one of its original programs, however, after the company decided to end the production of any original programs, Netflix acquired the exhibition rights to the series that continues the history of the classic Karate Kid films .

Cobra Kai’s first two seasons debuted on Netflix on August 28, 2020, just over two years after the first season was released on YouTube.

The third season of Cobra Kai will be streaming on January 8, 2021.



