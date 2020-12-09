Cobra Kai season 3: check out the Netflix series trailer

On Wednesday (9), Netflix released the trailer for the 3rd season of Cobra Kai, a series that takes place after the events of the Karate Kid franchise. The novelty is precisely that the trailer confirmed the return of two classic characters: Chozen Toguchi and Kumiko.

Check out the full video below:

More details of the 3rd season of Cobra Kai

In addition to the return of Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto in their original Karate Kid 2 roles, the trailer also shows Miguel struggling to recover from injuries sustained at the end of season 2.

The debut of the new season of Cobra Kai is scheduled for January 8, 2021. In the next episodes, we will see Johnny helping Miguel in his recovery, as well as Kyler serving detention and Amanda slapping Kreese’s sensei. Most surprisingly, the trailer shows rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in what appears to be an unlikely alliance.

One of the highlights of the season is the scenery, as the recordings were made in Japan. In the plot, LaRusso travels to better understand the story of Mr. Miyagi, his late master.

Originally, the series debuted on YouTube in 2018. However, with the success of the episodes, the streaming platform acquired the rights to make the first seasons available and produce the new episodes. This happened in August 2020.

Cobra Kai’s screenplay is signed by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The first two seasons are available on Netflix, so it’s worth marathoning before the season 3 premiere!

Did you like the return of the classic characters? Leave your comment in the space below and take the opportunity to share the article on social networks.



