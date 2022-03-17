Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio took home the memory that all fans suspected

Since the Cobra Kai series debuted in 2018, first on YouTube and then on Netflix, new generations of viewers from all over the world have joined millions of fans of a story that began more than 37 years ago. The now-famous sequel series is considered a rare revival that has remained in the public eye for four seasons, respecting and passing on the legacy of the original story’s philosophy of life in the Karate Kid movie saga with its two lead characters. formerly at the helm, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

How to forget when in the 80s the protagonist of Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) defeats his nemesis Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the All-Valley Karate Tournament thanks to the training of his mentor, the wise sensei Mr. Miyagi interpreted by the remembered Pat Morita. Cobra Kai enchants fans, with a story of struggle and overcoming told by characters from the original production and young talent. Laced with nods to several memorable scenes from 1984, one of which has a charming anecdote directly involving Macchio.

Cobra Kai fans witness the return of Daniel more than three decades later as the owner of a successful car dealership who lives well with his family in a posh mansion, while Johnny is a drunk and indolent father, living in a dilapidated apartment whose litany of regrets is etched on his face. This beginning is then explained by the character of Ralph Macchio when he tells why he decided to get involved in the world of automotive sales.

The show establishes in Cobra Kai season 3 how a prized item for Daniel had a major impact on what his life became as an adult, the 1947 Ford Super De Luxe given to him by Mr. Miyagi in the first Cobra Kai movie. Karate Kid, a memory that led him to become interested in the car sales business. Now that Daniel LaRusso has returned to the screens, it was logical to expect that the character’s vehicle would also return. But what few followers of the program know is that in real life Macchio has also been its owner for three decades.

One sign of The Karate Kid’s impact on Ralph Macchio’s career, despite the fact that he had long refused to play Daniel LaRusso again, is that the actor wanted to have a daily reminder of his experience playing Daniel LaRusso. character. According to an interview from the past, Macchio revealed that he romantically clung to the real car that Morita’s Mr. Miyagi gives to his young apprentice in the movie to use on his first date.

“I asked if I could buy the car. I didn’t hear from anyone until the second Karate Kid sequel came out. My doorbell rang the day the movie came out and there was a platform in front of my house with the car on it. They gave it to me, it was amazing. It’s one of the most famous cars in movies, and it means a lot to me.”

The actor also revealed that given his status he rarely drives the iconic 1947 Ford Super De Luxe, mainly because due to its age it doesn’t always work perfectly, although he has managed to keep it in good condition in general. Macchio even revealed that he had the mechanics inspect it on a regular basis because he considers himself more the custodian of a classic piece of movie memorabilia than anything else now.