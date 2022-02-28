Cobra Kai: Production Reveals How Cast Works Without Martial Arts Skills

As in all television productions, it is well known that not everything that happens on screen is reality, the same thing happens with Cobra Kai, since most of the cast members do not have martial arts skills, however, the The team has a qualified staff to highlight the strengths of these characters on Netflix screens.

Although the lead actors do not have martial arts skills, the production talked about the stuntmen who have martial arts experience, however, even they must strive to complement the specific strengths in this sport.

Since its debut on May 2, 2018, the martial arts program Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix screens. However, it had previously been broadcast through the YouTube platform. This drama is a prequel to The Karate Kid, which follows the story of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) 34 years after the events of the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament.

The Cobra Kai drama returns when Lawrence attempts to bring Cobra Kai back by opening his own dojo. As with any spin-off, this one also has traces of the original story, with regards to karate, fighting, love triangles, and classic cars.

But, it can be said that Cobra Kai has its own story, since it has a completely different twist to the original story of The Karate Kid. The plot of this spin-off is darker, making their fights more violent.

The success of these fight scenes is due to stunt coordinator Ken Barefield and fight coordinator Don Lee. Lee revealed that when an actor can’t get one move out of 10 times right, the scene is usually scrapped.

“Ken, who has worked with everyone on every season, understands what actors can and can’t do. We train with them and choreograph their strengths against what might look great cinematographically. If you can’t do the move 10 times out of 10, it’s not worth filming, because we usually don’t get more than two or three takes. You want to highlight what the actor can do. When you have a cast where some are more naturally talented than others and some have to work harder to get there, it’s a really cool progression to see.”

While many of the Cobra Kai characters are portrayed as having high rankings and karate champions, very few are actually black belts behind the scenes. In addition to wanting to surprise its viewers, the truth is that the production also guarantees the safety of the actors and creates less space for injuries or accidents.