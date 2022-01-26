Cobra Kai: Por qué Xolo Maridueña y Hannah Kepple tienen preocupados a sus fánaticos

Season 4 of Cobra Kai was one of the most anticipated Netflix streaming platform productions by fans. After a year of absence from the screens, it finally arrived on December 31 with great success, which will undoubtedly place it once again on the path of nominations for famous awards in the entertainment industry such as the Emmys and the People’s Choice Award, among a few others.

With a talented young cast led by two of the original artists from the famous 80’s Karate Kid movie franchise, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, much of the series’ appeal lies in the presence of brilliant performers whose popularity grows as they go by. the seasons. What inevitably attracts the curiosity of the public beyond fiction.

Although one of the most interesting plots of Cobra Kai referred to the love triangle that came to exist between Miguel Díaz (Xolo Maridueña), Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) and Tory Nichols (Peyton List). What caused the most emotion was knowing that behind the scenes a romantic relationship had developed between Maridueña and Hannah Kepple, who plays Moon in the series.

Hannah Kepple, 21, was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina, landed the role of Moon and joined the cast of Cobra Kai, still the first role of her career. The first scene where we see Samantha (Mouser), Moon and Yasmine (Annalisa Cochrane) crash into Johnny’s (Zabka) car was the first scene the talented young woman shot for the show and the first of hers in her entire life. her.

On the other hand, Xolo Maridueña, 20 years old, of Mexican and Ecuadorian descent, was born in the city of Los Angeles in the United States. When he was just a teenager, the actor began his career playing the role of Victor Graham in the television series Parenthood, later he would also work in other shows such as Major Crimes, Mack & Moxy, Rush Hour and Twin Peaks, until his big break came. as part of the cast of Cobra Kai in the year 2018.

Maridueña and Kepple met in the recordings of the first season of Cobra Kai, which premiered on May 2, 2018 on the YouTube Red platform. The chemistry between the two young people arose immediately and they became great friends at first, until they began a romantic relationship that has lasted just over two years. Unfortunately, to the concern of his followers, it has begun to speculate that their romance ended a few months ago, although neither of the two actors has confirmed or denied the possible breakup.

It all started at the end of last year, when some media from the entertainment press pointed out that something had changed in the dynamics of the couple. Since they met in Cobra Kai, Hannah and Xolo were very active in their respective personal accounts on the networks. social media, especially on Instagram, frequently posting photos showing them hanging out together, something they have stopped doing. Some even go further and ensure that the vast majority of the images in which they appeared as a couple have been deleted by both.