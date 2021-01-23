Cobra Kai: Netflix released a video with 23 Easter eggs

On this Thursday (21), Netflix released a video revealing all the easter eggs from the 3rd season of Cobra Kai. The new episodes continue the story right after the big fight in high school and contain a total of 23 references to the Karate Kid franchise, which are hidden during the course of season 3 of the series.

Cobra Kai season 3 Easter eggs

The biggest fans of the films that originated the series probably managed to get most of the Easter eggs and references made to the successful Columbia Pictures saga. The mentions are very noticeable in some cases, however, they are very well hidden in others.

Some examples of the references present are striking objects, identical scenes, similar scenes, same songs played and inspired speeches that, in certain moments, are identical to those of the films.

Are you curious? Check out all the easter eggs from season 3 in the video below:

Cobra Kai’s success on Netflix

Netflix’s bet on rebirth, in series format, one of the biggest hits of the 1980s is bearing positive results. The series was in the top 10 of the streaming platform catalog in 28 different countries, with a projection of 40 million viewers in the first month it was made available.

The excitement is so great that the creators have already announced the renewal for the 4th season of Cobra Kai, which, depending on them, is far from the last season of the series.

All three seasons of the show are now available in the Netflix catalog. However, there is still no expectation of debut for season 4 of Cobra Kai.