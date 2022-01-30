Cobra Kai: How the series actor Ralph Macchio included Karate Kid in his real life

Cobra Kai will return via Netflix with season 5 sometime in 2022. The next installment in the streaming platform’s series that serves as a sequel to Karate Kid wrapped filming on new episodes late last year, and They are now in the post-production stage.

The Netflix series follows the life of Daniel LaRusso, a character created for the 1984 movie The Karate Kid, and who later appeared in the 1986 and 1989 sequels, of which he also starred alongside Pat Morita as the Mr. Miyagi, your sensei and mentor in martial arts.

In the universe of the Karate Kid franchise, Daniel is played by Ralph Macchio, who reprized the role in 2018 for the hit Netflix drama Cobra Kai, alongside some of the original cast from the film productions, including William Zabka, who gives him life to his eternal rival Johnny Lawrence from the events of the first film.

Keep in mind that many actors could show his gratitude in any way, for a role that changed their lives at some point in their careers. However, in the case of Ralpha Macchio this seems to go beyond that. For the Cobra Kai actor, Karate Kid is a way of life; and it can be said that almost four decades later, he is still in love with his character.

The truth is that the Cobra Kai actor never parted ways with his Karate Kid character, Daniel LaRusso. And the best proof of this is Macchio’s personal life, who still has some accessories used on the set of the movies. Fans probably don’t know that many of the props that appear in Cobra Kai are the originals used in the feature films.

Ralph Macchio also has in his possession the trophy from the first Karate Kid tournament and the yellow car that he used in the classic training of the movie character. But, the most impressive thing is that the actor named his real life son, Daniel; and his daughter Julia, who may have a connection to Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank), another student of Mr. Miyagi’s in 1994’s Karate Kid.