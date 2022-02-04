Cobra Kai: How Johnny’s Story Will Repeat With John Kreese In Future Episodes

Cobra Kai is the sequel to Karate Kid that tells the story of the characters that emerged in the films of the 80’s. Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence met again after so long to revive their rivalry while each one for his side and in their respective dojos, he teaches his students. (Season 4 spoilers)

At the beginning of Cobra Kai, some Karate Kid fans probably thought that the series would follow the same story of those high school students from the 80s. Although everyone saw the characters of William Zabka (Lawrence) and Ralph Macchio (LaRusso) in a constant feud, after season three the plot arc began to take shape as John Kreese (Martin Kove) gained influence and ended up taking over the Cobra Kai dojo.

The Cobra Kai season 3 finale showed Lawrence joining forces with LaRusso as they somewhat smoothed things over, as his only goal was to confront and defeat Kreese once and for all. But what they didn’t know was that Kove’s character was seeking an alliance with old Karate Kid villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to join the Cobra Kai dojo.

In season 4, fans finally saw the dojos go head to head with the Cobra Kai karate school coming out on top. Kreese and Silver got away with it after bribing the head referee who handed them the title of All Valley champions. But, it was not until the final episode when the plot took a turn that left everyone shocked.

It turns out that Terry paid Kreese, with the same currency that the latter paid Lawrence with. Ian Griffith’s character stayed with the Cobra Kai dojo, sending his old friend Kreese to prison for a crime he didn’t really commit. Undoubtedly, this bad move no one expected, and lays the groundwork for the same story of Johnny Lawrence to repeat itself.

Now, a recent theory hints that in Cobra Kai season 5, fans of the series on the Netflix streaming platform will see John Kreese leaving prison and joining Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso to face Terry Silver in the next few episodes. . Many imagine that the veteran sensei must want revenge, teaming up with old acquaintances like Johnny Lawrence himself.