Cobra Kai and season 2 of Gatunas on Netflix

In a week of low temperatures and a favorable climate for long marathons, Netflix brings back the unforgettable characters of Karate Kid, one of the most successful franchises in the 1980s. Thirty-one years after their last confrontation, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are in the Cobra Kai series, which opens on Friday (28) the first two seasons.

On Tuesday (25), we will have another expected return on Netflix: Gatunas (Trinkets), with the continuation of the saga of friends Elodie, Moe and Tabitha, who have in common the habit of stealing things in shopping malls.

Wednesday (26) brings the 3rd season of the anime Aggretsuko on Netflix, and the debut, on HBO Max, of the docusseries Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, following this actor and director on a journey around the world in search of happiness.

On Friday (28), Netflix presents the 1st season of the documentary series I Am an Assassin: In Freedom, which deals with the difficulties of an assassin in reintegrating into society after serving his sentence for his terrible crime.

On Sunday (30), the Showtime channel shows a real case: the story of Richard Scott Smith, a man who, over the past 20 years, used the internet to approach, exploit and abuse vulnerable and needy women. The Love Fraud series documents the union of its victims in search of revenge.

Monday (August 24)

I May Destroy You – Unpublished episode (1×12) – Season Finale

Perfect Life – Unpublished Episode (1X8) – Season Finale

Reno 911! – Premiere of the 7th season at Quibi

Tuesday (August 25)

The Haves and the Have Nots – Unpublished episode (7×11)

Gatunas – Premiere of the 2nd (and last) season on Netflix

Emily’s Lab – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Wednesday (August 26)

Corporate – Unpublished episode 3×6 – Series Finale

The 100 – Returns September 9

United We Fall – Unpublished episode (1×8) – Season Finale

Praia Mansion – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Thursday (August 27)

Star Trek: Lower Decks – Unpublished episode (1×4)

Aggretsuko – Season 3 premiere on Netflix

Friday (August 28)

Room 104 – Unpublished episode (4×6)

Cobra Kai – Premiere of the 1st and 2nd seasons on Netflix

I’m a Killer: In Freedom – Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Sunday (August 30)

Helter Skelter – Unpublished episode (1×6) – Series Finale

Lovecraft Country – Unpublished episode (1×3)

The Vow – Unpublished episode (1×2)

We Hunt Together – Unpublished episode (1×4)

Wynonna Earp – Unpublished episode (4×6)

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy – Unpublished episodes (1×5 and 1×6)

Love Fraud – Showtime Season 1 Premiere

