Cobra Kai: Added Vanessa Rubio and Peyton to the cast.

Fans of Tory and Carmen from the Cobra Kai series can be happier. Peyton List and Vanessa Rubio, who play the characters respectively, were promoted to the regular cast of the fourth season of the Netflix show.

Vanessa has been in Cobra Kai since the beginning with her character Carmen Diaz, Miguel’s mother and the love interest of the protagonist Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Her entry into the regular cast of the series could mean a deepening of the relationship between her and Lawrence.

Peyton entered the series in her 2nd season, playing the mysterious fighter from the Cobra Kai dojo, Tory. She had a relationship with Miguel and was Sam’s great rival (Mary Mouser) throughout his participation.

Cobra Kai fans speculate a lot about Tory’s mysterious past, which can also be addressed in the new chapters.

In addition to the promotion of the two actresses, two other names were announced as news for the 4th season. Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien join the cast. Young will be Kenny, a young man who is bullied at school and who also seeks karate as a means to defend himself, while O’Brien will be Devon, a new karate student, who is extremely competitive and easily irritated when provoked

The 3rd season of Cobra Kai was the first originally distributed by Netflix. Previously the show had its first two seasons shown on YouTube Originals. The arrival of the series to Netflix streaming was a real success. According to the platform, the 3rd year was seen by more than 40 million people.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai still has no premiere on Netflix.