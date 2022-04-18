Coachella 2022: Lili Reinhart, Jared Leto more stars attend Music Festival

Down in the desert! Lili Reinhart, Jared Leto and more celebrities weathered the heat during Coachella 2022.

Like many major events, Coachella is forced to postpone its activities for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The first weekend kicked off on April 15 with a headlining performance by Harry Styles, who brought out Shania Twain as a special guest.

“Music icon. Fashion icon. And a real friend of ❤ , ” The Canadian country star, signed to instagram along with “how is it”, was “hulym and his band”. “I am honored and thrilled to join @harrystyles on stage for his @coachella debut. What a magical moment !! And I mean, come on… What a show 🔥 I’m a huge fan! Thank you, we have to create this memory together – thanks Harry. ”

Throughout the weekend, fans gathered to watch performances by Billia Eilisha, Services, Carly Rae Jepsen, Megan Tebo The Stallion, Doha the Cat and much more. Celebs showcased their hilarious experience on social media by giving their followers an inside in the desert Bash.

However, the festival didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. Kanye West was originally split up to headline, but he was replaced by Swedish house Mafia and the Weeknd after the rapper pulled out of the lineup. Ahead of the event, nearly 50,000 people signed a petition to remove the Grammy winner from the festival after he released his “Eazy” music video, which portrays Pete Davidson, who was physically injured. (Saturday night live star- dating Kim Kardashian, who split from the west in February 2021.)

“We’ve been watching Kanye Harass, manipulate and hurt Kim, Pete and others for over a year now. It seems that no one wants to stand up to him, and those who do, he also puts under fire, – read the petition Change.org . “It’s ridiculous that he is allowed to do this freely. Coachella (along with other brands that still work with him) should be ashamed of themselves and shouldn’t give him more of a platform.”

West had previously threatened not to perform at Coachella after operating on Eilish on social media. In February 2022, the “stronger” artist demanded that the Oscar winner apologize to Travis Scott for seemingly overcoming his 2021 event in November, during which 10 people were killed.

“No one intended this to happen, had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes bullying will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billy to apologize before I performed,” West wrote. via Instagram at the time.

The artist is “happier than ever” for her part, claiming in comments that she “literally never talked about Travis.”

Despite the drama leading up to the festival, famous from amber rose to Camila Mendes made the most of Coachella 2022. Scroll down to see the best photos:

Paris Hilton

The heir lived his best life in the desert.

James Charles

Charles took a risk with his festival.

Lili Reinhart

“Happy Bob”, – the Hustlers actress signed an Instagram snap.

Bella Thorne

Before the concerts kicked out, shaking to master tweeted: “Should I invite aliens to my Coachella party on Fradadyyyyy Yea or No.”

Charlie d’Amelio

The Tiktok star wore a yellow dress with butterflies.

Chanel Iman

Iman posed in front of the stage.

Matt Bellamy

The Rocker’s muse was walking next to his wife, Elle Evans.

Amber Rose

“We will see the #hoechella 💚 💚 💚 💚 💚 💚 @Disclosure, – how to become a dense bitch by the author, Instagram caption.

Olivia Chulpo

The former Miss Rhode Island USA wore all white.

Camila Mendes

“Is missing @madeLame and my Prada Sunnies, who were last seen in this photo,” the Raindale actress teased.

Vanessa Morgan

“Day 1 🦋 🎡 🏜 ,” wrote the CW star, posing with KJ APA partner, Clara Berry.

Caitlin Kaytre

“Drives Forever Coachella ✨ ,” Hills: New Starts Star signed a photo with friend Kelsey White.

Jared Leto

Zamashina star flashed thumbs up to the camera.