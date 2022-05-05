Coach Kim Kardashian reacted to the controversy about losing weight at the Met Gala: it was done in a “healthy way”

On defense. Kim Kardashian’s image at the Met Gala 2022 has caused a lot of talk, not least because she lost 16 pounds to wear it, but her coach says she lost weight by healthy methods.

“[Kim] works very hard, so I was present at that,” Don—A-Matrix told TMZ on Wednesday, May 4, noting the “misconception” that the 41-year-old Kardashian is lazy. “So it wasn’t something like starvation. I mean, she was on a balanced diet. Sometimes she didn’t eat that much, but secondly, she really worked.”

Further, the fitness guru claimed that his client did not behave in an unhealthy way during her weight loss journey. “Sometimes we trained twice a day,” he explained. “You can lose 20 pounds in a healthy way.”

The Skims founder borrowed Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday” dress for the Met Gala on Monday, May 2. Speaking to La La Anthony on the red carpet, the reality star admitted that she had to lose weight to wear this dress.

“It didn’t fit! So, I looked at them and said, “Give me, for example, three weeks,” recalls Kardashian, adding that she lost 16 pounds in less than a month. “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit into it.”

The comments drew some criticism on social media, including from Lili Reinhart, who attended the Met Gala in previous years.

“Walk down the red carpet and give an interview in which you say how hungry you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs for the last month… and all this in order to get into a damn dress?” the 25-year-old Riverdale star wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, May 3. “So wrong. So fucked up on hundreds of levels.”

The author of “Swimming Lessons” continued: “To openly admit that I starved myself for the Met Gala. When you know perfectly well that millions of boys and girls look up to you and listen to your every word. Ignorance is otherworldly disgusting.”

After her initial comments hit the headlines, the Hustlers star explained that she wanted to make a statement about the toxic diet culture, rather than attacking the Kardashians specifically.

“Sigh. I don’t say what I say because I want to be relevant or attract attention,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m speaking out because I don’t see enough people with big platforms calling for toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I come from, and that’s OK.”

Kardashian did not directly respond to the controversy, but on Thursday, May 5, she shared a mysterious story on Instagram, in which there was a quote: “Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right.”