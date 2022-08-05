Co-producer of “Starship Troopers” explains why he was afraid to work on his favorite sci-fi movie

Having been part of the film industry for five decades, Phil Tippett has worked on creature design, frame-by-frame animation, and character animation that can be seen in films such as the original Star Wars trilogy, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Jurassic Park. Nevertheless, 1997’s “Starship Troopers” holds a special place in Tippett’s heart, although during my recent conversation with the co-producer, he admitted that he was “afraid” to work on a sci-fi film, which is now considered a favorite cult classic.

Phil Tippett was one of those interviewed for Light & Magic magazine, which talks about the origins of Industrial Light & Magic and how the visual effects studio influenced the film industry. I managed to talk to Tippett and his fellow visual effects heavyweight Dennis Muren on press Day about the documentary series that Disney+ subscribers can now watch, and one of the questions I asked them was if there were any cinematic moments or episodes that filled them with pride whenever they watch one of the films they were working on. Tippett replied:

For me, it was “Starship Troopers” because we just shot “Jurassic Park,” and ILM and Dennis [Muren] did all the hard work on it. We did the animation for two scenes, and then Paul [Verhoeven] insisted that I be the visual effects supervisor on “Paratroopers.” And I was terrified. There was no reason in the world why I could be sure that this could be done with hundreds, hundreds and hundreds of errors. And so it was until I had a dream that pointed me in the right direction. And that was what I already knew, but my fear kind of erased what I knew. And it was one foot in front of the other. Don’t think about anything. Don’t think about the step you’ve taken before, the step you’re about to take, just be right here at this moment, dealing with it. Not thousands of problems, but choose six big problems and focus on them.

As noted earlier, Phil Tippett definitely had no shortage of experience reviving movie existences when he boarded Starship Troopers. Especially since, as he noted, he had just finished Jurassic Park, the “perfect film” revolutionizing visual effects, as Dennis Muren described it. However, there was something about Paul Verhoeven’s film that made working on visual effects seem like a difficult task to Tippett. Fortunately, the combination of this dream of his and the realization that he should not think too much led to the fact that he realized that he could cope with the problems thrown in his way in “Starship Trooper”, the sequel to Verhoeven’s “Showgirls” of 1995.

In addition to his work as a visual effects supervisor on Starship Trooper, Paul Verhoeven said that Phil Tippett helped shoot large-scale scenes of battles between humans and arachnids. This led to Tippett, along with Scott E. Anderson, Alec Gillis and John Richardson, being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects at the 70th Academy Awards Ceremony, although Titanic took home gold in this category. As for “Starship Troopers” in general, despite the fact that when it was released, it was met with mostly negative reviews, the film starring Casper Van Deen, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Beezy and Neil Patrick Harris (among others) received more positive reviews from critics. recent years, as well as other films of the 90s.

Phil Tippett returned to direct the video sequel “Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation”, which was released in 2004, followed by “Starship Troopers 3: Marauder” in 2008. Although at some point there were plans to reboot Starship Troopers, there have been no updates on this project for more than half a century. You can learn more about Tippett’s career by watching “Light and Magic” on Disney+ (opens in a new tab), as well as follow the release of films on the horizon with our release schedule for 2022 and the release schedule for 2023.