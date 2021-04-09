CMS: what is it and how to use a Content Management System?

CMS: In the past, developing a website for the internet was an extremely complicated task. Today, CMS platforms streamline several processes and make life easier for users with little or no programming knowledge.Do you want to better understand what these management systems are and how they work? So, stay with us in this brief guide!

What is CMS?

Translating into Portuguese, Content Management System (CMS) is a content management system. It is software that provides the tools for the user to build a website without having knowledge of programming codes.

With user-friendly interfaces, the systems allow anyone to manage and publish content on a page with a personalized design. The user just needs to download or buy models and extensions with the codes ready.

This eliminates the laborious process of building a website using HTML and JavaScript code. Thus, the CMS is the best solution for people who want to start a website, but have little knowledge or have little resources to hire a professional.

How does a CMS work?

The basic structure behind a CMS system consists of two components: the content management application (CMA) and the content delivery application (CDA). Both form the back-end, the platform’s dashboard.

In this space, the user finds the necessary tools to manage, create and publish content. These materials help to build the front end, the “face” of an internet site.

So, the CMS uses a standardized structure so that users do not have to create each page from scratch. In the area of ​​content creation, the person should only fill in the “fields” to create a publication that will go to the website.

For example, a blog management system uses an editor with simple shortcuts for creating texts. Thus, the content organized in the CMA is sent to the CDA to create a code that will be published on the front end and will archive it.

What are the advantages of CMS?

As said, the biggest advantage of the CMS is the possibility that anyone without programming knowledge can create and manage a website for the internet. But there are many other advantages to using this system.

The automated structure for creating content contributes to productivity. For example, it is possible to schedule publications with just a few clicks and gain visibility with Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tools.

In addition, there is a large community of programmers who create themes and extensions for these systems. In this way, it is simple to find a solution that improves the experience on the website’s back-end and front-end.

In addition, installing these updates is very simple. Most CMS platforms have an administrative section that allows changes to be made in real time and without the need to “dive” into complicated codes.

Examples of CMS Platforms

Undoubtedly, WordPress is one of the most popular CMS platforms. Using the Gutenberg editor, it makes it possible to create a website from scratch quickly and easily, as well as personalize it using thousands of extensions and themes.

Featuring a wide variety of back-end and front-end options, this is a very democratic system. Not for nothing, it is used by millions of websites around the world, including even major news portals and blogs of famous brands.

Highly flexible, Drupal is a CMS aimed at large corporations and government agencies like NASA. Although it requires a little more knowledge of programming codes, it still allows you to create pages without necessarily being from scratch.

CMS systems also have other applications, such as building e-commerce sites. Magento is an example of a platform that offers numerous features for e-commerce and special extensions according to the store’s proposal.

What other CMS platform do you know of? Share with us in the comments!