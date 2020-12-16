CME Group Good News for Ethereum (ETH)!

CME Group, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the Ethereum (ETH) contracts after Bitcoin (BTC) contracts. CME Group, which opened cryptocurrency services in 2017, will begin to provide services to ETH investors by 2021.

CME Group, one of the largest derivatives exchanges in the crypto money industry, shared new information on Ethereum (ETH) contracts in its announcement on Wednesday, December 16. The company announced on the stock exchange that as of February 8, 2021, ETH futures can be traded.

One contract will be worth 50 ETH

According to the information shared by CME Group, a contract will be equivalent to 50 ETH. Delivery of the contracts will be made in cash. The value of the contract will be determined according to the Ether-Dollar index used by CME itself.

The exchange achieved a volume of 5,817 contract Bitcoin (BTC) for December 2020. CME Group, one of the largest derivatives exchanges with this number, wants to achieve similar success in the Ethereum market. The following statements were made in the statement made by the company:

“Following the success we have achieved in Bitcoin futures and options, we will open Ether contracts in February 2021.”



