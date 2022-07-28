CM Punk Tore up WWE and Vince McMahon in Explicative Tirade

SM Punk has made a career out of voicing his opinions, and the AEW star’s recent comments about Vince McMahon and WWE culture are completely in line with that. McMahon has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past few months and shocked the wrestling world by retiring on July 22. Triple H has since taken over as head of Talent and Creativity, while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are co-CEOs.

After seven years of absence from the ring, Punk returned to the applause in August last year. AEW patiently prepared him to fight for the world title, and in the end he won this prize on Double Or Nothing. He quickly injured his leg, which led to a tournament for the interim world champion, which John Moxley won at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

In the Absolute Geek podcast, Punk was asked about the recent reshuffle in WWE, and he said some harsh words to the company. “Do you think that because [McMahon] tweeted that “I’m retired,” he’s not going to act in practice? what is, is.” Turns out it was just a Punk clearing his throat. “People are going to be fucking mad about this, but damn it. Mercedes [Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] are leaving, and they announce on SmackDown, “Damn, we’re so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.” Brock is leaving, obviously coming back, I think he was working on the [SmackDown] show, but where Michael Cole said, “Dude, Brock Lesnar really let these fans down.” Punk is referring to Sasha Banks and Naomi, who left on May 16. Monday Night’s edition of Raw, while Lesnar allegedly dropped the July 22 edition of SmackDown before returning to close the show. Punk is not over. “People who lick boots and have the audacity to talk live about these two women? They’re fucking cowards and sycophants. This shit is funny. Why didn’t they do it? for Brock? They did it for me. (Please note that the following video contains obscene language without censorship.)

Punk’s words are certainly strong, but they are not devoid of meaning. WWE went out of its way to bury Banks and Naomi after they left the Raw episode, but literally said nothing about Lesnar’s departure. He was obviously convinced to come back since the blue mark disappeared from the ether when he beat the Theory, but what is the difference between the two situations? Besides the fact that Brock is Brock, there really aren’t any.

It remains to be seen if the culture in WWE will change with Triple H and Stephanie at the helm. It has been reported that some talents in the company are excited about the changes, but only time will tell if any real changes will occur. Vince McMahon has retired due to an ongoing investigation into the hush money he allegedly paid former employees for not disclosing details of the relationship they had with him. It is currently unclear if Banks and Naomi are working in WWE, and if there are any plans for their return in the future. Lesnar will take part in the main event of the SummerSlam premium tournament, which will take place this weekend. Punk is on the mend and may appear on AEW television only in a few months.