Clues from BTS’s comeback emerge

The Bangtan Boys could be working on their new comeback album, Jungkook possibly shared a preview of some songs and it is speculated that the idols of Big Hit Entertainment are planning a collaboration with Ariana Grande.

This year 2020 has been one of the most successful periods for the boys of BTS, the K-pop group began with new projects and activities for ARMY, who always show their love and support to the performers of ‘ON’.

There has been a lot of speculation about new record material from Big Hit Entertainment rappers and singers. In August was the release of the single ‘Dynamite’, a song that has marked the career of BTS, as it is something new within their discography, the lyrics are completely in English and was created specifically to bring a message of hope to the public.

‘Dynamite’ marks the official comeback of the idols, but there is no exact date for the comeback, which makes fans eager for new tracks or previews, will BTS soon be back with a new album and collaboration?

Yesterday, Jungkook shared with his followers a new blog, the Idol published it through YouTube, on the BANGTANTV channel. In the clip, Golden Maknae can be seen on the recording set, singing and showing the process of creating a melody.

In the video that lasts more than 8 minutes, some details caught the attention of Internet users, because in excerpts of the material that the audio was muted, starting a theory that the track may appear in the new discography of the music stars

One of the guests on Jungkook’s blog was Pdogg, famous music producer of the Big Hit company, at one point the musician is heard saying that the following verses of the song that Jungkook is interpreting belong to Jin, which increased the emotion of ARMY.

The tracks aren’t stopping and Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, V, and J-Hope could be preparing surprise collaboration for their album. Some time ago, Ariana Grande took to his social networks and posted a video where a song appears and fans connecting the dots believe that the singer of ‘Thank U Next’ could be working on something with BTS. Check out the video of the Golden Maknae below:

The names of Ariana and Jungkook became a trend, as network users believe that this secret project can be completed very soon.

Recently a famous photographer spoke about his experience working with the members of BTS and his modeling talents, the portraitist explained which idol of the band surprised him with their poses and great bearing.



