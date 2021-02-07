Clue confirms that Betty and Archie could end up together

The CW series will see a major shakeup next week with its seven-year jump. For their part, Jughead Jones, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) went their separate ways and could not reunite a year later, despite having made a promise to do so.

In turn, the episode also saw Betty tearfully admit to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) about kissing Archie, leaving him shocked and upset. However, the quartet repaired it as they prepared to go various directions with Jughead, Betty, and Veronica destined for college.

Likewise, Archie decided to enlist in the military after being told that he would have to sit down again in his senior year to graduate from high school. That said, Jughead and Betty admitted that they still loved each other and always would, so it seemed like the couple known as ‘Bughead’ were still on their feet.

However, Betty (Lili Reinhart) later told Jughead that she and her mother Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) would be going on a road trip as they headed to Yale early. Which is why Veronica and Archie also left town and Jughead became the last of their friends to leave.

From the looks of it, it was all on a good note, but when Jughead returned a year later for the reunion, it was clear that things had changed. Likewise, Pop Tate (Alvin Sanders) tried to comfort Jughead and said that his friends were possibly too busy to get together, including Betty.

This would suggest that Jughead and Betty had parted ways, but rather than one big bang, the end of their romance seemed to be more silent. Likewise, Archie and Veronica’s separation was far less dramatic than it could have been without the histrionics of other teen dramas.

After the seven-year time jump, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has been confirmed to be dating someone completely different than Betty and viewers are unaware that the actress will take on the role. So, the only thing clear is that she will be called Jessica and she has been teased like a hipster train wreck, but she will also be disinterested in Jughead.

She will reportedly end their relationship as Jughead is consumed by the book she is writing, it is less clear if Betty has moved on and found love so fans believe this confirms that in the end she will end up getting tired of Archie (KJ Apa). Don’t forget that Riverdale is available on The CW and Netflix.