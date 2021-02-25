Clue confirms Sierra’s false pregnancy theory

La Casa de Papel star Najwa Nimri may have revealed a major plot point for season five after fans claimed she was seen behind the scenes without her character Alicia Sierra’s pregnancy bump.

As production enters its final stages in Madrid, cast and crew updates on Instagram have kept fans busy, with the series star’s latest post sparking rumors about her role as Inspector Alicia. Mountain range.

Even more theories about La Casa de Papel’s newest villain, Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), have begun to circulate following the star’s recent appearance on social media. Eagle-eyed fans claim they saw the actress without Alicia’s signature pregnancy bump on a recent Instagram livestream.

Although the Instagram story has since been deleted, some viewers take it as evidence that the inspector will no longer be pregnant during the fifth season. The recent information was pointed out on Reddit when a La Casa de Papel fan proposed that this could test a number of pre-existing theories.

“I’m not really sure how the professor will come out of what happened at the end of the fourth season; he is at gunpoint with her, but I feel like it will be some kind of confrontation,” expressed a fan.

Let’s remember that Alicia ended the dizzying season finale of La Casa de Papel last year by facing the criminal mastermind, Professor (Álvaro Morte) in her own hideout.

Hope seemed to have been lost when Alicia held the professor at gunpoint, though fans have speculated for a while that the inspector will begin season 5 by giving birth unexpectedly.

If the Alicia star was dressed in full costume as this poster implied, it is possible that she inadvertently confirmed that the professor’s tenacious rival will give birth sometime in the fifth season of La Casa de Papel.

Known for fooling fans with twist after twist, Alicia suddenly giving birth while she has the Professor on the ropes would be the perfect way to start the explosive final installment of La Casa de Papel. On the other hand, a section of the show’s fan base also accused Alicia of faking her pregnancy.