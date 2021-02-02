Clubhouse, What is the social network between celebrities?

20 years ago there was hardly a Facebook, or an MSN Messenger. Today it is impossible to conceive of the world – or a large part of it – without what we call ‘social networks’. Many are those that are created and come out every year seeking to be the next viral hit, but few, very few stay and achieve the status that a Twitter or an Instagram have. But they keep coming out, and among the newest we have a called Clubhouse that is becoming a viral trend.

Club House

Imagine a Twitter in which the messages are only audios, a WhatsApp full of voice notes and no text, an Instagram without photos and only with audio. That’s clubhouse, a social network as minimalist as Twitter in its approach, focused exclusively on audios. In Clubhouse there are no text messages, because you post with your voice.

Clubhouse’s description of itself is “a new kind of voice-based social product [that] enables people around the world to talk, tell stories, develop ideas, deepen friendships, and meet interesting new people. around the world”. The app is divided into different conversations and chats on different topics, something similar to a live podcast, and you have the option of simply listening or participating in the exchange of audios.

What is spoken in the Clubhouse stays in the Clubhouse

For those who are wondering about privacy options and others, Clubhouse has a golden rule right now: what is spoken in the app does not come out of it, or in other words: the audio itself that you send when participating in Clubhouse does not It is recorded, there is no recording of the conversations and these cannot be stored in a device such as the mobile from which you are participating.

The fashion social network in high profiles

As often happens in the world of top Influencers, personalities, Celebrities and high-profile people, the more exclusive something is, the more they want to have it before it disappears or becomes something ‘mainstream’ and anyone can have it. For this reason, right now Clubhouse is a stronghold of many people known as Elon Musk, Drake, Oprah Winfrey, Ashton Kutcher or Chris Rock -Musk did a live within the app the other day that brought together more than 5,000 participants.

In fact, it is precisely this elitist profile of high-class users and their closed nature that is catapulting Clubhouse to success, that to give you an idea, with just 1,500 registered users as of May 2020, Clubhouse was already worth nothing at that time less than $ 100 million. And since that date its figures have only increased, since now the number of users has grown to 600,000 today – Instagram has more than one billion active users per month, for example.

How to join Clubhouse

The million dollar question: How do I join this social network? Well the answer is simple: exclusively by invitation. To sign up and start using Clubhouse you need someone who is already in the app to invite you. If you enter the App Store you will see that there is an app for iPhone, but the only thing you can do with it after installing it is to find a username and ‘reserve’ it for when you have a formal invitation.

The authors of Clubhouse have already expressed their intentions to expand the reach of their social network much more so that everyone can use it, but for now they want to build a community slowly and well, in addition to preparing the necessary tools and infrastructure so that Clubhouse does not Fall off when anyone can join