Clubhouse to release Atletico-PR x Corinthians

Athletico Paranaense has announced that it will broadcast the match against Corinthians at the Clubhouse, a social network that is currently booming. The game, valid for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship, will be played at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (10) and the initiative is unprecedented for a club in the country.

According to the Paraná team, Clubhouse users will be able to follow the narration and comments in a group that was created especially for the confrontation, which is worth important points in the direct dispute for a spot in the Conmebol Libertadores 2021.

In addition to listening to the game, fans can also participate in the broadcast by interacting and talking about the match.

Other innovations

This is not the first time the team has innovated in official broadcasts. The game between Athletico Paranaense and Vasco, which took place in December 2020, played on Twitch. At the time, that was the first broadcast of a Brazilian Championship match on Amazon’s streaming platform.

Athletico continued these actions and broadcast training, gameplay lives and other football matches on their official Twitch channel.