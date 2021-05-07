Clubhouse to Fund 50 Content Creators

Clubhouse: This Wednesday (5th), the Clubhouse announced who will be its first 50 creators and content creators who will participate in the platform’s financing program, announced on March 14th.

According to the company, this is a way to help such professionals to focus on doing what they do best and representatives of the initiative chose the projects based on a brainstorming, which considered innovation or invention of formats, social promotion and reach of public.

“We want to thank everyone who took the time to sign up. We were amazed at the depth and diversity of ideas that the community presented and look forward to future opportunities to work with even more creators as the initiative grows,” says the company, indicating that received thousands of applications.

Something for everyone

Also according to the Clubhouse, in the coming weeks, the finalists, including people from countries such as the United States, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Canada, Colombia and Japan, will share their pilot episodes on the social network.

In addition, among the selected topics are sports, astronomy, health, behavior, music, history and others, “topics as comprehensive as you would expect from our community”, he points out. “There is something for everyone”, he adds.

The complete list of winners and their proposal descriptions (in English) is available on the Clubhouse website.