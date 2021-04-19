Clubhouse One Year Increase In Value Is Astonishing

Clubhouse, the most popular social media tool of the last period, added value to the momentum it has achieved in the last year. The Clubhouse application has reached $ 4 billion.

Clubhouse wants to ‘develop all over the world’

The new investment program led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with the participation of DST Global, Tiger Global companies and businessman Elad Gil, increased the value of the Clubhouse to $ 4 billion, Bloomberg reported.

In addition, the managers of the Clubhouse stated that they wanted to develop the platform in order to meet the increasing demand and that they accepted new investors for this.

Clubhouse, whose value has reached billions of dollars, said the following on the subject; “We accepted new investors to strengthen the platform’s infrastructure and to meet more users.”

The executives also emphasized that the Clubhouse is now “developing all over the world”.