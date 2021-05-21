Clubhouse Kept Its Promise To Android Users

Clubhouse started to serve. About a year after it was launched on the iOS operating system, it finally started serving Android users. The popular voice chat app, Clubhouse, finally started serving Android users about a year after it was launched on the iOS operating system. As of today, mobile users from all over the world can download the platform from app stores.

Clubhouse promised to distribute the application to Android users gradually, in its announcement on social media at the beginning of the week. Accordingly, the application was opened to access in Japan, Brazil and Russia on Tuesday. On Friday, first Nigeria and India, then the whole world service started downloading from the Google Play Store.

How to register to Clubhouse on Android?

Android users who want to register to Clubhouse and have pleasant conversations can log in to the platform by completing the following steps:

First of all, you need to download the application to your device.

You are asked to choose your username, then verify your account via SMS.

At this point, you will enter the waiting list. However, if you find an invitation, your membership process will be completed faster.

Just like the iOS app, Clubhouse welcomes newly registered users on the waiting list in the Android version. However, it also allows them to join the entertainment by receiving an invitation code from another user.

Once inside, users can engage in conversations over business and interests such as technology, literature, cinema, culture, arts and politics. In addition, they can follow the participants they like and have the chance to see which rooms they have attended.

How does Clubhouse look on Android?

The Clubhouse application for Android, which does not make a radical change in terms of design, is presented to the user with an interface as follows:

