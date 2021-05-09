Clubhouse For Android is Officially Launched, But Requires Invitation

Clubhouse: This Sunday (09), the Clubhouse for Android was officially launched. However, as with the iOS version, initial access can only be done through an invitation.

The app is now available on the Google Play Store, but only for pre-registration. “Hey! We are working hard to add people to the Clubhouse as soon as possible, but now you need an invitation to sign up. Anyone can get an [invitation] by joining the waiting list or by requesting an existing user.”

Clubhouse arrived on Android too late?

During its launch on iPhones, the social network of audio chats was a fever. However, the platform restriction caused people to lose interest over the months and generated the feeling of segregation.

The launch of Clubhouse for Android comes after downloads of the iOS app dropped to around 922,000 in April. For comparison, in March that number was 2.7 million downloads, while in February it hit the 9.6 million mark, according to the application analysis company Sensor Tower.

Now we have to follow the movement of the market and users in relation to the new phase of the application. If you use Android, tell us if you intend to download and use the Clubhouse!