Clubhouse Android App Reached 1 Million Downloads In A Short Time

Clubhouse Android app has reached more than one million users. The application was only available for download in the US two weeks ago. Since last week, it has started to spread around the world. It looks impressive from every angle that the app gained a million users in just two weeks. The numbers also had a relief effect for Clubhouse, whose iOS app downloads were slowed down.

The Clubhouse debuted in April last year and became popular earlier this year. Originally used in the tech industry by early adopters of technological innovations, the app has become even more popular with high-profile folks like Bill Gates and Elon Musk appearing on the platform. The popularity of the Clubhouse was accelerated earlier this year, with iOS downloads rising to around 10 million in February. However, download numbers have dropped dramatically since then. While the decrease in the impact of the application in the first countries where the application was launched was effective in decreasing the number of downloads, the fact that people started to communicate face-to-face with the gradual removal of COVID-19 restrictions may also be a factor in the slowdown of the Clubhouse.

Of course, it should not be underestimated that the application has reached a certain saturation on the iOS side. Now there is a whole new and bigger ecosystem like Android. Clubhouse announced this development to the public at the regular meeting event it organized in the app last weekend and then tweeted the news that it reached more than 1 million Android users. He also pointed out that the “feature equality” between Android and iOS applications will be completed within a week or two. The community-run Clubhouse Townhall events Twitter account also touched on this and tweeted that the Payments feature will be available to Android users in the US “in a few weeks” and expanded to other countries later in the summer.

While Clubhouse was gaining popularity on iOS, Android users had been waiting for more than a year, and many users were waiting for Clubhouse’s official Android app to arrive as soon as possible. For this reason, it is understandable to reach a high number of downloads in the first two weeks.