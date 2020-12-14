Cloudpunk and the improbable narrative

Millions of people stroll through Night City in a daze. We immerse ourselves in another city less luxurious than Cyberpunk 2077 but equally hypnotic and captivating, Cloudpunk’s Nivalis

In the open worlds, if there is something that has always been criticized, it has been the messenger missions. You talk to a character, they give you something to take from A to B, you make the delivery at the destination and return to the start to collect the fees. This resource so handy in sandboxes is usually implemented to fill the gaps in the main narrative and thus extend the overall game experience. It also ensures that we kick the map from one side to the other, that for something the developers have invested an indecent amount of work hours building a world.

The reviled messenger missions are the impasse between two interesting moments, the television advertising that interrupts the film at the wrong moment, the time-outs that break the rhythm of the game, the yawn from the routine before something happens in your life minimally interesting. How is it possible that a game that has these types of missions as its main mechanics does not kill us with boredom and, on the contrary, is able to keep us hooked from beginning to end? Welcome to Cloudpunk and its unlikely narrative.

A megalopolis built on a rough sea by stacking voxels, as if Minecraft were dark and ornate rather than colorful and minimal. We travel in our hovercraft through the eternal night under an eternal rain. We gracefully dodge the black skyscrapers edged with big neon signs while cursing the busy traffic. We are Rania, an inhabitant of the rural areas of the Eastern Peninsula, recently arrived in a city that is only solid and imposing in appearance. Nivalis stands tall with duct tape and hope, says an engineer defeated by an impossible task. There has come a time when the lives I save by fixing something are the same ones that are lost precisely by fixing it.

Cloudpunk, developed by Ion Lands (perfect name to accompany a game like this in the credits), shows us the usual cyberpunk discourse: large corporations, an environment that is also a leading character, classic film noir tints and even blacker writing, uprooted characters who in turn unintentionally sink their roots in a city that devours its children; absence of natural light in favor of fluorescent and neon, music of long synthesized notes indebted to Vangelis; artificial intelligences as new gods, capitalism and social inequality at its finest, street tricks of artificial skin and the latest in synthetic drugs. Newspeak that assimilates a population made up of human beings with cybernetic implants and androids fighting for a place in that sick society, all debtors of literary minds like Gibson’s or Sterling’s.



