Cloudpunk, analysis. Cyberpunk in the clouds

We play this indie proposal whose main attraction is its careful and beautiful recreation with voxels of a futuristic city

Uncompromising megacities, endless buildings, infinite neon lights… and flying cars. The iconic scenes from Blade Runner and other works of science fiction form an indelible part of the collective imagination about a future that generates both fear and fascination. If many already feel alienated, disconnected and overwhelmed by the rhythm of today’s great cities, what would humanity be like in spaces thus elevated to the nth power? What would the normal problems of the inhabitants of a great city that rise between and above the clouds look like? What would the logistical, social, economic, political and legal problems look like in a society built on these colossi?

There are many futuristic games with different interpretations, but not so many who have dared to recreate this specific scenario of mega-cities with flying cars. The Blade Runner game did it, of course, although framed within the genre of graphic adventure – sharing space with other adventures such as Snatcher or Beneath a Steel Sky, which lend themselves more to recreating sensations without the need to create large maps. Fewer games dare to create open and fully navigable spaces in these environments, probably due to the difficulty of the challenge. Cloudpunk instead bases its most immediate appeal on embracing that concept, putting us in the heart of Nivalis, a multi-level mega-city through which we can freely navigate -with some restrictions obviously-.

The story revolves around Rania, an immigrant from the eastern peninsula who tries to escape her debts and her past by accepting a position at Cloudpunk, a freight transport service that moves on the edges of the law and that will make us move throughout the mega-structure, carrying out commissions and following a plot with different dual decisions that will determine the course of the story and the morality of the protagonist. Camus, an AI that takes on the personality of a talking dog and is adorable, will accompany us on our journeys, although in any case the narrative is far from being Cloudpunk’s strong point.

The greatness of the voxels

There are games that are born from an idea, a mechanics, a story … but there are others that are born from a pure and simple technology, I feel as valid as anything else. The main attraction of Cloudpunk is its city, its environment, a beautiful recreation made with voxels of what would be a city of the future, with an incredible, detailed setting, in which we can recreate both the panoramic vision of the huge buildings floating in the airs from the perspective of our floating vehicle, like feeling small in the streets and squares that we can walk through as well. It is a game of sitting, walking and contemplating more than anything else.

The great thing about using voxels is that it allows you a degree of detail and control in the way you model the scenery unattainable for traditional polygon techniques. This allows each building to be modeled in a specific way, creating a detailed and tangible geometry. The streets, squares, and spaces we walk through feel like something that has been built, not a set; as if someone had made a digital dollhouse in which we could see and touch every tiny piece of furniture in the rooms. And of course there is aesthetics, although voxels can be used to recreate 3D environments with great detail and realism with very small voxels, normally the real-time processing capacity causes larger voxels to be adopted, giving the game a “checkered” look. Which is often enchanted by pixelart lovers.

Nivalis is the great claim of Cloudpunk, the idea of ​​walking through its streets full of people, having a coffee among its colossal buildings, enjoying the different architectures of its areas. The story is nice and Rania is an interesting protagonist with her credible mix of cynicism and country girl who comes to the big city, which contrasts well with Camus’ innocent nature, but is still a common thread to explore all corners of the city. We will meet people, visit the highest and lowest strata of the megacity and make all kinds of deals while we get to know more about the city and soak up the story of an absolutely insane first night of work, with a plot that will grow exponentially within the limits of this independent production.



