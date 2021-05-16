Cloudflare Launches ‘Security Key’ Based Exchange That Could Make CAPTCHA A History

Cloudflare is not the only internet users who are tired of people choosing the traffic lights in the frames while entering the Internet sites and trying to explain to the machines that they are human. Cloudflare is looking for an alternative to CAPTCHA.

Cloudflare, one of the important DNS service providers, wants to leave the “CAPTCHA madness” behind and switch the whole internet to a new system. However, this transition will not be easy, CAPTCHA will appear for a while.

The CAPTCHA system, which appears when we want to log into websites and asks us to prove that we are a human being, is known for asking us to choose things such as pedestrian crossings, buses, fire extinguishers. Cloudflare is not satisfied with this system.

Isn’t there a bus there?

CAPTCHA, which has problems such as returning to the beginning because we cannot see the pedestrian crossing in 0.2% of the frame, as if taken with 1978 model toasters, also causes a serious burden on the internet.

While Cloudflare stated that he aims to “get rid of CAPTCHA completely” on his blog, he explained a system called Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood. With this system, you can use USB keys or test the feature on Cloudflare‘s website.

If you want to try the system, here’s what you need to do:

Click the button that says I am human (beta)

Choose your security key

Press your security key

Allow the site to access your key instance.

The whole process takes a few seconds and finally gets you back to the blog.

Things can change with the new method

In the statements made by the company, it was announced that the special embedded secure module provided by the manufacturers was used. This security module can verify its authenticity without compromising privacy. Cloudflare also checks this code to see if the manufacturer is legal.

Other alternatives to CAPTCHA are currently being developed, and Cloudflare notes that the feature is still in testing phase. The system currently only supports YubiKeys, HyperFIDO switches and Thetis FIDO U2F switches.