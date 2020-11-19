Cloud service GeForce Now on iPhone and iPad via Safari

Nvidia announced that the cloud-based game service GeForce Now has a beta version that will run on the iOS version of its Safari web browser.

Thus, members will be able to play most of the games in the GeForce Now library on iPhone and iPad. GeForce Now members can play games on mobile by accessing this link on devices running iOS 14.2 or iPadOS 14.2. GeForce Now iOS Safari beta is available in North America and Europe, including Russia. According to Nvidia, GeForce Now will be launched in its partner regions in the near future.

At the same time, Nvidia is working with Epic Games to enable a touch version of Fortnite. Games in the GeForce Now library offer the best gaming experience on mobile devices with a gamepad. Nvidia and Epic Games are preparing to announce a cloud streaming Fortnite mobile experience powered by GeForce Now.

To play GeForce Now games on Safari iOS version, a gamepad is required. This service is not available for games that can only be played with keyboard and mouse due to platform limitations. Nvidia states that for the best experience, members can choose GeForce Now compatible gamepads such as Razer Kishi.

Other important GeForce Now updates

Meanwhile, Nvidia also announced that it has made some updates on GeForce Now. Service quality has been improved.

The latest GeForce Now games include Watch Dogs: Legion with RTX, Between Us and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, RTX support will also be available.

Stating that support for GOG will be added very soon, the company also stated that the Chrome webRTC browser-based experience will expand to more platforms in the 1st quarter of next year.

Zain, the new GeForce Now Alliance partner, will soon expand its cloud games to Saudi Arabia by releasing its beta version. Taiwan Mobile removed the GeForce Now service from the beta version.

Latest games added to GeForce Now library

This week, 7 games are coming to the GeForce Now library, including the day-by-day launch of Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead on the Epic Games Store and Steam. This week’s free game is Elite Dangerous. As Epic Vault makes free games available every week, GeForce Now will continue to add to its library:

Bee Simulator (new version on Steam)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (in Epic Games Store and Steam – November 19)

Poker Club (on Steam – November 19)

Elite Dangerous (Free at Epic Games Store – 19-26 Nov)

RuneScape

Trials Rising (Epic Games Store version)

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (re-launched on GeForce Now)



