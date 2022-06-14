Cloud gaming is the future of gaming?

The unofficial winner of the recent Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase was undoubtedly games via the cloud. Thanks to the huge number of games on display that can boast compatibility with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft clearly places great trust and hope on this gaming environment.

Despite the fact that Xbox Cloud Gaming is still at a very early stage of development, Game Pass users have been using the beta version for some time, and the benefits are already obvious. There are rumors that one of the most high-profile projects announced at the aforementioned exhibition will be a cloud exclusive, which gives confidence that this particular direction of games can come to the forefront in the industry in the near future.

Key aspects of Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming is the process of streaming a video game over an internet connection via a remote server. As part of cloud gaming, there is no need to download the game, instead the player can instantly access a cloud-compatible game and play it as long as a stable internet connection is maintained.

Even though cloud gaming has been a concept for some time, mostly on PC, it’s safe to say that Xbox has been a recent leading pioneer in enabling cloud gaming on a leading gaming console, especially with regard to AAA games. Microsoft launched a beta version of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service in November 2019. And Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have been receiving a growing catalog of cloud-compatible games since 2020 in an attempt to test an ambitious new cloud service.

It’s worth noting that cloud gaming is a growing aspect of next—generation portable consoles. Cloud gaming has been expanded to Valve’s ambitious Steam Deck platform, which can access high-end cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia. Remote cloud streaming services like Google Stadia and Amazon Luna have struggled to find their footing, but Xbox has the hardware and player base already installed to take cloud gaming to the next level.

Pros and cons of Cloud Gaming and Xbox Cloud Gaming

The main attraction of cloud games in general, of course, is the increased mobility and accessibility that they bring to games. Thanks to the aforementioned lack of loading time, thanks to cloud games, games can be started and played instantly wherever the player is, and often with minimal hardware.

Cloud games can be played instantly on Xbox consoles, and you can also instantly stream them to PCs, laptops, phones and tablets via Game Pass in supported browsers and applications. This gives incalculable advantages, allowing you to play on the go, eliminating the need to carry a console with you. A more hidden advantage of this kind of cloud games is that games can be played on the simplest hardware. Xbox Cloud Headers currently support streaming up to 1080p and 60 frames per second in the current state, whether on a mobile device, PC or laptop with low specs.

Despite these attractive advantages, cloud gaming in general has its drawbacks. Some of these shortcomings are a logical consequence of the relative youth of the concept today, while others will always be present in cloud games due to their very nature.

Perhaps because Xbox Cloud Gaming is still in beta testing on many platforms, players should expect periodic periods of missed frames and sudden drops in streaming quality, depending on the quality of their internet connection and the scale of the game. It can be assumed that this is at least partly due to the inexorable problems of launching such an ambitious service, which will ideally become smoother and more consistent over time.

Unsurprisingly, the most obvious drawback of cloud gaming is the fact that a strong and reliable Internet connection is absolutely necessary for any such service. As many gamers are increasingly concerned about the growing nature of the “always online” industry, which has appeared in games such as Sonic Mania 2017, cloud gaming will undoubtedly exacerbate and further normalize the dependence on a constant Internet connection in games.

How Cloud Gaming Can Become the Future

Cloud gaming seems to be the focus of Xbox. For example, Xbox recently entered into a partnership agreement with Samsung to transfer Game Pass Cloud games to Smart TV. In addition, it is reported that the official Xbox hardware “Stream Puck” is in development.

The normalization of cloud gaming seems to be confirmed once again by the recent Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, at which most of the games shown were declared compatible with cloud computing as a growing industry standard, at least from Microsoft’s point of view.