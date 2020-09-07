Closed In-Game Ads in UFC 4

The fighting game UFC 4, published by Electronic Arts in the middle of last month, was hit by the players, so to speak. The reason for the heavy criticism of the players was the in-game ads.

EA’s fighting game UFC 4 debuted on August 14 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Although the game was liked by critics, it was hit by the players. One of the reasons why UFC 4 was hit by the players was in-game advertisements.

The fact that EA absorbed ads into the game experience made UFC fans quite annoyed. The fact that the studio was showing the ads directly on the fight screen and not on the game menu was met with reaction from the UFC players.

EA withdrew the ads

It’s been almost a month since the game was out, and these reactions may be those who wonder why it came now. EA waited for about 3 weeks to place ads in the game. In other words, the critics and game organizations that gave passing points to the game we mentioned above played the ad-free version of the game.

Electronic Arts took over the advertisements that were added to the game after the reactions from the fans and disabled the advertisements shown between rounds in the game. The studio released a statement on Reddit, “Earlier this week our team activated ads that appeared during” Replay “moments in EA SPORTS UFC 4. While not new to the UFC brand, such ads are not new to the UFC brand, but it will allow them to show ads on the main menu and logo to Octagon. We restricted the installations “he said.

Stating that the ads placed in the replay moments in the game were not welcomed by the players and the ads were closed by the team, the studio also apologized to the players. It was also announced that the ad display in repeat moments will not appear in future games.



