Clooney who lost 12 pounds for the role was hospitalized

American actor George Clooney was hospitalized with a complaint of pancreatitis when he lost 12 pounds for the upcoming movie ‘The Midnight Sky’, which he also directed.

It was announced that the 59-year-old American actress George Clooney, who was selected as the “Icon of the Year” by GQ magazine, was hospitalized.

According to the British news site Mirror, Clooney, who played an astronomer who survived apocalyptic events in the movie ‘The Midnight Sky’ and lost 12 kilos for his role, was hospitalized for unbearable stomach pain 4 days before he started working on the film.

The famous actor, who was diagnosed with pancreatitis and took weeks to recover, said, “I think I tried too hard to lose weight fast and probably couldn’t take care of myself.”

Clooney, who also directed the film at the same time, said, “It took a few weeks to recover and it was not easy as a director because you need energy. We were on this glacier in Finland. This made it much more difficult to work. But it definitely helped portray the character.”

His wife Amal didn’t like his beard

The actress, who also had to grow a beard for the role, also explained that his 42-year-old wife, Amal, did not like it:

“I grew an ugly and big beard. My son loved it because he hid something in it, which I could only realize when I went to work and I would say, ‘Oh, popsicle stuck in my beard. it was very difficult to find. “



