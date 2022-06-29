Clooney & Roberts Reunite to Ruin Wedding in “Ticket to Heaven” Trailer

Julia Roberts and George Clooney reunite to ruin their daughter’s wedding in the new trailer for the movie “Ticket to Heaven.” Roberts in the 1990s was crowned as “America’s sweetheart” thanks to roles in such popular films as “Pretty Woman”, “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Erin Brockovich”. Clooney simultaneously became the new Cary Grant thanks to his cheerful roles in the films “Out of Sight” and “Ocean’s Eleven Friends” and their sequels.

Considering that both Roberts and Clooney were huge stars by the late ’90s and early ’00s, it’s not surprising that they collaborated several times. Of course, Roberts jumped on Ocean’s train as Danny Ocean’s wife Tess in both Ocean’s Eleven and Ocean’s Twelve. The two also starred together in Clooney’s 2002 film Confessions of a Dangerous Man. Then they once again appeared together in Jodie Foster’s crime drama “Financial Monster”.

Indeed, all these past collaborations of Roberts and Clooney were quite serious. But now the two are going to star side by side in a real romantic comedy, sharing the screen in “Ticket to Paradise” from Universal Pictures.

The synopsis of the movie “Ticket to Paradise” reads: “Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who fulfill a common mission — to prevent their loving daughter from making the same mistake they once made.” Caitlin Dever plays the daughter in question, adding her recognized talents to a cast that also includes Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo and Senait Mebrahtu. Mamma Mia! The second director, Ol Parker, is directing the film based on a script by Parker and Daniel Pipsky.

Indeed, the Roberts-Clooney couple is a clear big hook for a “Ticket to Paradise.” Of course, romantic comedy is nothing new for Roberts, who became the queen of the genre in the 1990s and 00s thanks to films such as Notting Hill and The Runaway Bride. Nevertheless, much has been said about the fact that Roberts has mostly avoided the romantic comedy genre in recent years, and the actress herself finally had to explain that she refused more romantic comedy roles because those that were offered to her were not worth leaving her family for. Judging by the trailer above, “Ticket to Heaven” once again shows Roberts and Clooney in great comedic form, showcasing all the charm and chemistry they displayed as a battling couple in Ocean’s films. The action in “Ticket to Heaven” is, of course, a little restrained, but in the trailer it still gets quite difficult, as Clooney is bitten by a dolphin and gets a little carried away playing drinking games. Fans will be able to enjoy the reunion of Clooney and Roberts on the screen, as well as all their quarrels and intrigues, when “Ticket to Paradise” will be released in theaters in October 2022.