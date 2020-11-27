Climate change: satellites show impacts in poor countries

In a study published on Thursday (26) in the journal Science Daily, researchers from the University of Copenhagen identified a worrying trend, after analyzing the planet’s flora through satellite images: very little vegetation is sprouting from rainwater in developing countries. .

As the trend is reversed in developed countries, scientists estimate that, in the near future, food shortages and an increasing number of climate refugees may occur.

The Danish researchers used extensive satellite images that monitor the Earth daily, from 2000 to 2015. By comparing and analyzing the evolution of vegetation in arid regions of the planet, they excluded the volume of rainfall from the equation, to account for the fact that some regions received more rain, while others received less.

Observation results

Observations have shown that over 40% of Earth’s ecosystems are arid and worsening over the current century. Areas such as Africa and Australia have savanna or desert vegetation, where historically rainfall has been sparse.

To cope with these desolate scenarios, vegetation and wildlife have adapted to the available water resources. However, the process has made these biomes extremely vulnerable to climate change.

According to the study, there are several possible explanations for why climate change and rising global temperatures are affecting the vegetation of these arid regions in poorer countries. Among them is the accelerated population growth in Africa, for example, where there is a need to explore more and more land, to fill it with cattle in very little grass in an already degraded ecosystem.

Conclusions

The impact of climate change will worsen the situation in the poorest areas of the planet. Areas that are now arid will expand, making up an increasing share of global ecosystems. This will result in an increasing number of people without food, who will have to migrate in order not to starve.

Co-author of the study, Professor Rasmus Fensholt, concludes that “the decline of vegetation in the poorest arid areas of the world can cause an increase in climate refugees from several African countries. According to what we saw in this study, there is no indication that the problem will decrease in the future ”.



