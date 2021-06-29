Clifford: 1st Trailer For Movie About Giant Dog Released; Look!

Clifford: This Tuesday (29), Paramount released the first full trailer for Clifford’s movie, the Giant Red Dog. The story is best known for the drawings, but the production will be based on the book of the same name, written by Norman Bridwell.

Check out the trailer:

The plot follows the little girl Emily, who is excluded from school. Upon encountering a red puppy, she is surprised to see that the animal is literally becoming gigantic. The dog’s size attracts a genetics company, forcing Emily to elope with Clifford across New York.

The film will be directed by Walt Becker, responsible for Alvin and the Chipmunks, and a script co-written by Jay Scherick, David Ronn, Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin. The cast includes Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Kenan Thompson, Paul Rodriguez, Rosie Perez, John Cleese and David Alan Grier.

Clifford: O Gigante Cão Vermelho debuts on December 2nd in Brazil.