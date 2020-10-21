Cliff Bleszinski returns to the video game industry

The creator of Gears of War abandoned development after the failure of his studio, Boss Key Productions. Cliff Bleszinski’s departure from Epic Games has not had, so far, a happy ending.

The developer, especially known for his involvement in the original Gears of War trilogy, set out on a new career adventure. From his studio, Boss Key Productions, two new video games were born, LawBreakers and Radical Heights. Both knew failure, so the company closed its doors for good. Now, the creative has stated that he does not rule out returning to the video game industry and that he is already working on a new idea.

He opts for small games

“The bug bit me and I’m exploring the possibility of designing a small game,” he wrote in an extensive post on Facebook, where he took stock of his experience with Boss Key Productions. “I have some ideas, so we’ll see. I’m in love with smaller games right now, and the success of Fall Guys and Among Us has given me hope that not everything needs to be a AAA that requires brutal crunch and bankrupt families ”in projects with a 100 million budget that affect the mental health of the developers.

Bleszinski has praised a particular Nintendo Switch video game, Touryst, while recalling the success of Minecraft. During his time at Epic Games, the studio folks were stumped that such a graphically simple game could succeed.

The creative has also commented that he has spent time analyzing his mistakes at Boss Key Productions, something that has been “therapeutic” for him. According to Bleszinski, they must have started with a small indie title before launching into a project like LawBreakers. Although the former Epic Games wanted to develop a simple shooter arena, other members of the studio preferred to try the MOBA genre. “Let’s go for it, this can add a good layer of depth,” he said then.



