Clever Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Recreates Pokemon Scarlet School

Combining two Nintendo video games together, the Animal Crossing player: New Horizons is building one of the game schools found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, on their desert island. With amazing attention to detail, the ACNH fan used information from the video review of the pocket creature world as the basis for an accurate recreation of the Pokemon Scarlet Academy in a life simulator.

This isn’t the first time fans of both Nintendo video game series have crossed them, especially as part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One fan introduced beginner Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as villagers, while another player built iconic locations found in Pokemon Sword and Shield on his desert island. Since there are probably many interesting places to visit in the Paldea region, the ACNH player base will probably find a lot of inspiration to create these places during their vacation on the island.

On Reddit, user moni_acnh shared a photo of his recreation of the Pokemon Scarlet Naranji Academy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The image they shared compared how the school gates and facade look in the Pokemon game with how the player built the setting on his island. From the gate posts, the individual design of the academy logos to the high main building of the school, moni_acnh used all the customization options of Animal Crossing: New Horizons to create the most accurate structure they could.

Scarlet Pokemon School in Animal Crossing 🍊 from AnimalCrossing

The responses in the Reddit thread showed that fans appreciated moni_acnh’s great attention to detail, especially how innovative they were in using some Animal Crossing decorative items.: New Horizons. Fellow players were full of compliments, while others seemed to wonder how the Redditor was able to recreate the facade of the Naranji Academy school so accurately. Thankfully, moni_acnh was generous in their process, sharing some of the specific elements they used and how they placed them to get the effect they were aiming for. In general, Animal Crossing Communities: New Horizons and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet probably appreciated the incredible efforts of the Redditor.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2022, Animal Crossing players: New Horizons should probably expect more fan-generated content to be posted online that integrates both games. Given how positive player feedback is about the creation of the Pokemon Academy moni_acnh in the life simulator, the community is likely to respond in the same constructive way to other related content.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available on the Nintendo Switch.