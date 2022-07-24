Clever Animal Crossing: New Horizons player Brings Toriel from Undertale to the game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a 2020 social simulation game developed by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch, in which players travel to a remote island to help Nook Inc. create a thriving vacation island. Similar to the previous Animal Crossing games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a variety of systems that players can use to customize the look and use their creativity to make the gaming experience completely their own.

Players are always happy to share their aesthetics of Animal Crossing Island, and they are always impressive and interesting, as the game allows for a huge amount of customization and creativity. The game attracts fans and players from all walks of life, and as a result there are many players who are fans of other games who are trying to create characters or settings from these games in Animal Crossing.

One such player is Redditor Trappezzoid, who posts a photo of his attempt to create a likeness of Toriel, the maternal incarnation of video game tutorials, as well as the first boss in the popular Undertale role-playing game. Fans of the game remember Toriel’s maternal and patronizing attitude towards the main character. Trappezzoid uses a deep Animal Crossing tuning system: New Horizons to create a unique Toriel look for your character.

I tried to make Toriel out of AnimalCrossing

Animal Crossing Fans: New Horizons loves non-standard designs and is inspired to create incredible things: from plates with food to uniforms from famous shows and movies and real fashion trends. So it makes sense that fans of other video games would try to create characters from these games as closely as possible using the game’s custom design systems.

Happy Home Paradise DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also a fan favorite, as it introduced an exterior design mode that greatly simplified the design of the outer parts of the player’s island. All these settings and creative features of the game really create a community space full of fans who like to share their projects and discuss different things that are possible with a custom design system. It unites people from all over the world who love not only video games, but also design, art, and customization.

In general, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a social simulation game with elements of survival on the island, but fans are becoming more and more addicted to the reliable system of individual design that the game provides, which allows them to create characters from other games. Fans and players on Reddit are excited about recreating Toriel’s Trappezzoid from Undertale, as they ask each other for advice on how to create certain design patterns, further strengthening ties within the community.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch.