Clerks III & Trailer brings Ben Affleck and pokes fun at Star Wars, Kevin Smith and more

Almost 16 years ago, screenwriter and director Kevin Smith “returned to the well,” treating the iconic characters of Dante and Randall with even more depth and dirt than ever before. However, as any good Star Wars or Lord of the Rings fan will tell you, it won’t be a true epic until you complete your trilogy. It’s a promise Smith is finally fulfilling in the upcoming movie “Clerks III.”

As you can see in the first trailer of the movie, things are getting very meta in the View Askewniverse universe. Star Wars in the post-Disney merger climate, previous adventures in the Askewniverse Universe in New Jersey, and Kevin Smith’s own life and career obviously don’t go beyond. This means that this first trailer already seems golden.

Lionsgate, in partnership with Fathom Events, will send Clerks III to theaters in a limited edition, only on September 13 and 15. This is, of course, in addition to Kevin Smith’s new Clerks III roadshow: The Convenience Tour, which will begin on September 4 at Smith’s old favorite spots in Red Bank, New Jersey. Smith has never shaken the “real indie model” he’s been in love with since Red State, so you can keep that in mind when buying a ticket to Clerks III.

All of this plays out close to the heart, as these new shots re-introduce us to Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randall (Jeff Anderson), just as the latter is on the verge of death. Writing from Kevin Smith’s personal health history, Clerks III shows us Randal after a heart attack, who is ready to complete an epic quest.

Deciding to make a movie based on the life of himself and his best friend behind the counter, Randal mostly shoots “Clerks”; right up to the original ending, where Dante would be shot by a robber. Which, of course, is Kevin Smith’s signal to all of us that he’s going to tear himself apart in a new way, parodying his 1994 classic in a new light.

Before we get too deep into introspection, there’s one more thing to discuss about Clerks III, and that’s cameos. The fact that Ben Affleck is coming back again is not surprising, since Kevin Smith fixed the fence for Jay and Silent Bob: The reboot definitely held up. To catch Fred Armisen and Sarah Michelle Gellar auditioning for the roles of Randall in the movie is another Smith—esque touch that makes me keep a close eye on any other top secret appearances that might come up.

The road to Clerks III has always been long, winding and crazy for fans. Although the script for the film was ready in 2013, this version was never filmed. It was only after Kevin Smith’s massive heart attack that he visited the Quick Stop gang again, and this lively changing event inspired changes in the third Clerks story. After all the teasing and expectations, we have the first look above to demonstrate this.

Fortunately, the wait for the final version of Clerks III was much shorter. Smith’s emotional statement in 2019 was not too far from when the director announced that filming had been completed last September. The wait has almost come to an end, and so far the Clerks III trailer looks like it has a fire matching its unique brand of smoke. (And this time it’s legal in Jersey, so it’s cool.)

Kevin Smith will finally release Clerks III in theaters on September 13 and 15, tickets for which you can already purchase through Fathom Events. Also, don’t forget that tickets for the first wave of Clerks III: The Convenience Tour has already gone on sale.

If you don’t see a place that’s close to your neck, don’t worry; the next wave of announcements will fall at Comic Con in San Diego this year. Meanwhile, if you are a Paramount+ subscriber, you can go back to Clerks, as at the time of this writing, this platform is home to streaming the 1994 original.