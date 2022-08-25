Clerks III and video interviews with Kevin Smith, Jason Muse and others

“Clerks III” stars Kevin Smith, Jason Muse, Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Ferman talk about the third “Clerks” movie in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego. Askew’s story before Jason Muse’s dream of becoming a wax figure.

Video chapters

00:00 – Jason Muse has never seen “Cats”, but “Clerks III” also has asses

00:30 – Kevin Smith “craves” relevance

01:29 – Source of inspiration for Randal’s heart attack in “Clerks III”

04:30 – When ReelBlend watched “Clerks III” at Kevin Smith’s house

05:25 — The View Askew references in “Clerks III”

10:00 – Jason Muse used to be camera shy

12:40 – Jason Muse wants to be a wax figure

14:15 – Jason Muse confuses celebrities with people he knows from AA

15:15 – Brian O’Halloran on working with Rosario Dawson again

17:00 – How the relationship between Randal and Dante has changed since the days of “Clerks 2”