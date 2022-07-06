Clerks 3 Trailer: Kevin Smith Reinvents Classic Movie in New Sequel

After more than a decade of development, the first Clerks III trailer appears, showing Kevin Smith going through a full meta for his emotional sequel. The film takes place 15 years after Randal and Dante decide to buy Quick Stop and a nearby video store to spice up their lives, but discover that Randal has a massive heart attack and barely survives. Seeing a new life, Randal decides to persuade his friends to make a film about their life in a convenience store.

Jeff Anderson and Brian O’Halloran return to lead the cast of Clerks III as Randall and Dante, along with Marilyn Guillotti as the former Veronica Dante, Rosario Dawson as Becky, Trevor Ferman as Elias, Jason Muse as Jay and Kevin Smith as Silent Bob. While developing a sequel since Clerks II was released, Smith decided to draw inspiration from his personal health problems due to a severe heart attack in 2018 and finally began assembling the project in early 2021 after completing the script and collaborating with Lionsgate. In the same year. Production of “Clerks III” ended in August, and after initially planning to release the first trailer at Comic-Con in San Diego, viewers will see the film earlier for the first time.

There are only a few months left before the release of the film, and Lionsgate has released the official trailer for Clerks III. The video offers a glimpse into Kevin Smith’s emotional and completely meta sequel as Randal makes a film based on his life and Dante’s, and shows a number of frequent collaborators returning, including Ben Affleck and Justin Long.

The appearance of the first trailer for “Clerks III” comes a little later than Smith expected, as the writer/director/star teased that it would appear in May. Despite the delay, the trailer premiere is sure to be a fascinating look at Smith’s emotional and meta sequel, in which Randall and Dante recreate a number of major scenes from the original Clerks movie, even shooting in black and white, as Smith did with his directorial debut. Smith even makes fun of his original “Clerks” finale, in which Dante was shot by a robber who was widely criticized for his depressive nature, as in the trailer for “Clerks III” Dante jokes that his death never happened.

In addition to meta-recreations of a number of original scenes, the Clerks III trailer features several View Askewniverse veterans appearing in the film, namely Ben Affleck, who recently reunited with Smith for the first time in over a decade for Jay & Rebooting Silent Bob. Since Affleck has played a lot of characters in the View Askewniverse, it will be interesting to see if he will reprise his roles in “Chasing Amy” or “Mall Rats” or if he will play an entirely new character. Only time will tell when Clerks III will be in theaters on September 13 and 15.