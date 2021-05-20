Clementine is Back in The Walking Dead Comic Series

Clemetine, the protagonist of the defunct Telltale Games series The Walking Dead, is back in a special edition.

The creator of The Walking Dead comics, Skybound Entertainment, is launching is completing 10 years of existence and decided to celebrate her birthday by launching five new editions of special comics.

It is worth remembering that she also bought Telltale Games when the studio announced bankruptcy and is currently the rights holder of the story told by the company.

In this way, Clementine is back in a brand new story told in the first special edition that will be released on July 7th.

In addition to this, an edition will also be launched that shows Rick Grimes, the protagonist in the comics, in an alternative universe fighting zombies and other enemies with lightsabers and futuristic weapons. The comic book series was named Skybound X.