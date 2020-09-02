CLC looks beautiful and charisma in ‘HELICOPTER’ MV

CLC officially made their comeback by releasing the MV ‘HELICOPTER’

On September 2 at 6:00 p.m. South Korea time, this girl group managed by Cube Entertainment has released the MV for their latest single titled ‘HELICOPTER’.

In their latest MV, CLC presents their new concept that looks cool, as Yeeun said in an interview with the previous media.

This time, CLC carries a futuristic concept but still displays the elegant impression but with CLC’s distinctive charisma with some of their costumes.

With the release of this “HELICOPTER” MV, it will mark CLC’s first comeback after last releasing the single “Devil” on September 6, 2019.

Immediately, for fans who have missed CLC to see the new MV “HELICOPTER”.



