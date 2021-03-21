Classic look with beautiful cosplay Lara Croft

The Tomb Raider franchise is celebrating 25 years of age and, to celebrate the anniversary of one of the greatest video game classics, Square Enix has announced the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy. The enjinight cosplayer honored Lara Croft with an amazing costume.

Born in Budapest, Hungary, enjinight has almost 1 million followers thanks to his charisma, beauty, talent and good humor. In part of her photo shoot, she even imagined what it would be like to cosplay the very polygonal pointed breasts present in the original model of the character, the way she was created in 1996.

Sooo hello 🤓 I heard you miss the polygon boobie Lara from your life! 🤭🤭🤭#tombraider #laracroft pic.twitter.com/98V8mebPlZ — Enji Night (@EnjiNight) March 10, 2021

Do you prefer the classic look of Lara or the more modern versions of the heroine? What did you think of the enjinight cosplay? Comment below!